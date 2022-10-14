Automotive Wiper Market: Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Prospects by 2030

Increase in demand for automobiles and adoption of rear wiper in new range of vehicles drive the growth of the global automotive wiper market.

Automotive wipers are also referred as windshield wipers and are used to remove snow, dirt, water, and others from the windshield of the vehicle. The automotive wiper is a metal arm that is joined with a rubber blade under the lower part of windshield. Headlights and back glass of some vehicle also have wipers attached to them. In majority of the vehicles, wipers are powered by electric motor whereas some of the wipers are pneumatic powered. Standard hinged wiper blades, hinge less wiper blades, and winter wiper blades are some of the major types of automotive wipers. Generally, most of the vehicles are installed with wipers and have stamped metallic framed with numerous pivots. These wipers are majorly adopted by the consumers as they are cheaper than other automotive wipers. In addition, hinge less wiper blades are made up of flexible plastic. These vipers has low surface for snow and ice to settle on it as there is no metal frame used. Winter wiper blades have rubber edge and metal frame that is encased in the rubber boot making it difficult for snow and ice to settle on the surface of the wiper. These types of wipers can degrade in summers resulting in tear or crack but during winters, these wipers are the excellent choice.

Factors such as increase in demand for automobiles and adoption of rear wiper in new range of vehicles drive the growth of the global automotive wiper market. In addition, technological innovations and advancements in the wipers are expected to boost the growth of the global market. However, fluctuating cost of raw material restrains the growth of the market. Furthermore, production of fully automatic automotive wipers provides lucrative growth opportunities for the key player operating in the global automotive wiper market.

The global automotive wiper market is segmented based on vehicle type, application, blade type, and geography. Based on vehicle type, the market is classified into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. On the basis of application, it is divided into windshield wipers, headlight wipers, and rear wipers. Blade type is categorized into traditional bracket blades, low-profile beam blades, and hybrid blades. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global automotive wiper market include Robert Bosch (Australia) Pty Ltd, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, TEX Automotive Ltd, Pilot Automotive, B. Hepworth and Company Limited, TRICO, Canadian Tire Corporation Limited, RONA, Saver Automotive Products, Inc., and others.

Key Benefits of Automotive Wiper Market Study:

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global automotive wiper market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

