Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,795 in the last 365 days.

Beginning of working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan

TAJIKISTAN, October 12 - On the evening of October 12, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, with the aim of participating in the Sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Summit of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Russian Federation, arrived in Astana of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

At the "Nursultan Nazarbayev" International Airport, the President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was warmly and sincerely welcomed by high-ranking representatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

You just read:

Beginning of working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.