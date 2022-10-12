Beginning of working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan

TAJIKISTAN, October 12 - On the evening of October 12, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, with the aim of participating in the Sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Summit of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Russian Federation, arrived in Astana of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

At the "Nursultan Nazarbayev" International Airport, the President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was warmly and sincerely welcomed by high-ranking representatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan.