Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,809 in the last 365 days.

Meeting with Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates Suhail Al Mazrouei

TAJIKISTAN, October 13 - On October 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, met with the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates Suhail Al Mazrouei within the framework of the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Astana (Kazakhstan).

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

At the beginning of the conversation, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, said that the United Arab Emirates occupies an important place in the foreign policy of the Republic of Tajikistan: “We advocate and promote strengthening and expanding multifaceted cooperation with your country.”

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the development of trade and economic ties and investments, expressed satisfaction with the level of political relations between the two fraternal and friendly countries, as well as cooperation within international organizations.

At the meeting, the parties reviewed the development of cooperation in promising areas of energy, the opening of joint ventures in the mining industry of Tajikistan, the processing of cotton and end products, the use of large hydropower resources, investment projects beneficial to the parties, and cooperation between financial and banking structures.

In the agricultural sector, it was recognized as necessary to strengthen cooperation in the direction of establishing the export of agricultural products from Tajikistan to the Emirates, including fresh fruits, dried fruits, vegetables, honey, as well as livestock and meat products.

The expansion of relations in the field of tourism has become one of the promising areas of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and the UAE.

It was considered expedient to increase the number of air routes and connect the capitals by opening direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Dushanbe.

During the meeting, the parties also fruitfully discussed other important issues of mutual interest.

You just read:

Meeting with Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates Suhail Al Mazrouei

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.