Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,791 in the last 365 days.

Trilateral meeting of the heads of state of Tajikistan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan

TAJIKISTAN, October 13 - On October 13, 2022, at the initiative of the Russian side, a joint meeting of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov was held in Astana.

The heads of state exchanged views on issues of regional security and stability in Central Asia.

During the meeting, the course of the negotiation process on the delimitation and demarcation of the Tajik-Kyrgyz state border was considered.

An agreement was reached to resolve emerging issues exclusively by political and diplomatic means, as well as to intensify the activities of government groups on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border and working groups of experts in strict accordance with previously reached agreements.

You just read:

Trilateral meeting of the heads of state of Tajikistan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.