Idaho Conference on Recreation & Tourism (ICORT)Oct17

The Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism (ICORT) is an exceptional opportunity to learn about and network with other recreation and tourism professionals. ICORT is designed for destination marketing organizations and tourism-related businesses in Idaho — from restaurants, hotels, breweries and wineries to retail stores, museums and any attraction who interacts with and engages Idaho’s many visitors.

This annual conference is sponsored by recreation and tourism-related organizations and partners to provide an educational forum for public, private, and non-profit travel and recreation professionals throughout Idaho. This year’s conference takes place October 17-19, 2022 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science located on the main campus of the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.