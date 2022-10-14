Mid-Term Election Fallout Critical to Tax Policies for Family Businesses, New Family Enterprise USA Podcast Details
EINPresswire.com/ -- Russ Sullivan, Capitol Hill tax policy veteran, and Podcast Host Pat Soldano, Discuss How the Mid-Term Elections May Be a Tipping Point for Key Tax Changes Affecting Family Businesses
Listen to New “The Voice of Family Business on Capitol Hill” Episode October 15, sponsored by Auerbach Commercial Realty
Tax policies are once again the spotlight during the upcoming Mid-Term Elections, and in the newest episode of “The Voice of Family Business on Capitol Hill.”
The latest episode in the podcast series, hosted by Pat Soldano, President of Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group, features Russ Sullivan, well-known tax policy expert on The Hill and partner in the law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck here.
The episode airs October 14 and digs into the ramifications of tax policy depending on which political party wins the House of Representatives or the Senate chambers. Sullivan and Soldano also discuss how continuing high inflation hurts family businesses in the near and long-term.
“Russ is able to translate complicated tax policies and make them understandable to the average businessperson,” said Soldano, about the episode. “Family businesses need to be aware of what’s at stake in the mid-terms, and Russ does a great job in letting us know how high the stakes are in this election cycle,” she said. “Our goal with this series is to bring to life the critical stories that affect families and their businesses, and how we can get our legislators to listen.”
The “Voice of Family Business on Capitol Hill” will air on all major podcast platforms, such as Spotify, Apple iTunes, and TuneIn. The first three episodes are sponsored by Auerbach Commercial Realty. The shows will run monthly. Subscribers will receive alerts as future shows are posted. To find it on Spotify go to: https://open.spotify.com/show/73pcpIL2NfPi11WG0FZdyX?si=xIww0QSoS_OHMdOeR9qXhw
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes family business and job creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses, their lifetime of savings, and the issues they face running their businesses every day. The issues we fight for or against with Congress in Washington DC are high Income Tax Rates, possible elimination of Valuation Discounts, increase in Capital Gains Tax, enactment of a Wealth Tax, and the continued burden of the Estate Tax (death tax), and with the possible elimination of Step up in Basis. Family Enterprise USA represents and celebrates all sizes, and industries of family businesses and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization.
Pat Soldano
