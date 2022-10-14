Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove
LOGY BAY-MIDDLE COVE-OUTER COVE, NL, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and His Worship Denis Hickey, Mayor of Logy Bay - Middle Cove - Outer Cove.
Date:
Friday, October 14, 2022, 2022
Time:
10:30 a.m. NDT
Location:
Forgotten Corner
at the intersection of Logy Bay Road, Lower Road and Savage Creek Road
Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove, NL
