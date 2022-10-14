Submit Release
Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove

LOGY BAY-MIDDLE COVE-OUTER COVE, NL, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and His Worship Denis Hickey, Mayor of Logy Bay - Middle Cove - Outer Cove.

Date:

Friday, October 14, 2022, 2022 

Time:

10:30 a.m. NDT

Location:

Forgotten Corner

at the intersection of Logy Bay Road, Lower Road and Savage Creek Road

Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove, NL

