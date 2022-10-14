CANbridge-UMass Chan Medical School Gene Therapy Research in Oral Presentation at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 29th Annual Congress

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HKEX:1228), a leading global biopharmaceutical company, with a foundation in China, committed to the research, development and commercialization of transformative rare disease and rare oncology therapies, announced that data from its gene therapy research agreement with the Horae Gene Therapy Center, at the UMass Chan Medical School, was presented at the 29th European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Congress in Edinburgh, Scotland, today.

In an oral presentation, Guangping Gao, Ph.D., Co-Director, Li Weibo Institute for Rare Diseases Research, Director, the Horae Gene Therapy Center and Viral Vector Core, Professor of Microbiology and Physiological Systems and Penelope Booth Rockwell Professor in Biomedical Research at UMass Chan Medical School, discussed the study that was led by the investigator Jun Xie, Ph.D., and his team from Dr. Gao's lab, and titled "Endogenous human SMN1 promoter-driven gene replacement improves the efficacy and safety of AAV9-mediated gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in mice".

The study showed that a novel second-generation self-complementary AAV9 gene therapy, expressing a codon-optimized human SMN1 gene. under the control of its endogenous promoter, (scAAV9-SMN1p-co-hSMN1), demonstrated superior safety, potency, and efficacy across several endpoints in an SMA mouse model, when compared to the benchmark vector, scAAV9-CMVen/CB-hSMN1, which is similar to the vector used in the gene therapy approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of SMA. The benchmark vector expresses a human SMN1 transgene under a cytomegalovirus enhancer/chicken β-actin promoter for ubiquitous expression in all cell types, whereas the second-generation vector utilizes the endogenous SMN1 promoter to control gene expression in different tissues. Compared to the benchmark vector, the second-generation vector resulted in a longer lifespan, better restoration of muscle function, and more complete neuromuscular junction innervation, without the liver toxicity seen with the benchmark vector.

This, the first data to be presented from the gene therapy research collaboration between CANbridge and the Gao Lab at the Horae Gene Therapy Center, was also presented at the American Society for Cellular and Gene Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting in May 2022. Dr. Gao is a former ASCGT president.

Oral Presentation: Poster #: 0R57

Category: AAV next generation vectors

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, October 13, 5:00 PM BST

Authors: Qing Xie, Hong Ma, Xiupeng Chen, Yunxiang Zhu, Yijie Ma, Leila Jalinous, Qin Su, Phillip Tai, Guangping Gao, Jun Xie

Abstracts are available on the ESGCT website: https://www.esgctcongress.com/

About the Horae Gene Therapy Center at UMass Chan Medical School

The faculty of the Horae Gene Therapy Center is dedicated to developing therapeutic approaches for rare inherited disease for which there is no cure. We utilize state of the art technologies to either genetically modulate mutated genes that produce disease-causing proteins or introduce a healthy copy of a gene if the mutation results in a non-functional protein. The Horae Gene Therapy Center faculty is interdisciplinary, including members from the departments of Pediatrics, Microbiology & Physiological Systems, Biochemistry & Molecular Pharmacology, Neurology, Medicine and Ophthalmology. Physicians and PhDs work together to address the medical needs of rare diseases, such as alpha 1-antitrypsin deficiency, Canavan disease, Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, cystic fibrosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, TNNT1 nemaline myopathy, Rett syndrome, NGLY1 deficiency, Pitt-Hopkins syndrome, maple syrup urine disease, sialidosis, GM3 synthase deficiency, Huntington disease, and others. More common diseases such as cardiac arrhythmia and hypercholesterolemia are also being investigated. The hope is to treat a wide spectrum of diseases by various gene therapeutic approaches. Additionally, the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School conducts clinical trials on site and some of these trials are conducted by the investigators at The Horae Gene Therapy Center.

About CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HKEX:1228) is a global biopharmaceutical company, with a foundation in China, committed to the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies for rare disease and rare oncology. CANbridge has a differentiated drug portfolio, with three approved drugs and a pipeline of 11 assets, targeting prevalent rare disease and rare oncology indications that have unmet needs and significant market potential. These include Hunter syndrome and other lysosomal storage disorders, complement-mediated disorders, hemophilia A, metabolic disorders, rare cholestatic liver diseases and neuromuscular diseases, as well as glioblastoma multiforme. CANbridge is also building next-generation gene therapy development capability through a combination of collaboration with world-leading researchers and biotech companies and internal capacity. CANbridge's global partners include Apogenix, GC Pharma, Mirum, Wuxi Biologics, Privus, the UMass Chan Medical School and LogicBio.

For more on CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., please go to: www.canbridgepharma.com.

