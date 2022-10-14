Carl Black Orlando offers drivers an accessory allowance for truck season

Drivers in the Orlando area can get an accessory allowance when they purchase a new truck

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) October 13, 2022

Carl Black Orlando is offering drivers a $1,000 accessory allowance for truck season. To receive the accessory allowance, drivers will need to purchase an eligible truck at the dealership. This is a temporary offer, and drivers are encouraged to act fast if they're interested in purchasing a new truck.

Drivers who purchase an eligible truck this month will receive a $1,000 accessory allowance to go toward eligible accessories. Eligible trucks include new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Silverado HD models as well as new Chevrolet Colorado models. Eligible accessories include a wide variety of genuine OEM accessories available at the dealership. Some options include sport bars, bed liners, floor liners or assist steps.

On top of the accessory allowance, drivers that purchase the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 model with a 2.7 L engine will receive a $500 cash allowance for a total of $1,500 in potential offers. Drivers who purchase a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD can get a $1,000 accessory allowance or a $1,000 total cash allowance. Purchasers of the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado can get a $1,000 accessory allowance or a $750 total cash allowance.

This special offer at Carl Black Orlando is only available during truck season. Now through the end of the month, drivers will receive these offers with their purchase. New retail delivery must be taken by October 31, 2022, in order for a purchase to be eligible.

Drivers who are interested in purchasing a new Chevrolet truck this month can learn more about this offer on the dealership's website, carlblackoforlando.com. Contact information for the dealership can also be found on its website, as well as vehicle information and a full online inventory.

