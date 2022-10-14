Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,869 in the last 365 days.

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF HARRY NIJJAR AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spey Resources Corp. SPEY SPEYF 2JS ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Harry Nijjar has joined Spey as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 12, 2022.

Mr. Nijjar is currently a managing director with Malaspina Consultants Inc. and provides chief financial officer and strategic financial advisory services across many industries. His experience has allowed him to help companies successfully navigate regulatory and financial environments within which they operate. Mr. Nijjar holds a CPA, CMA, designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

The Company also announces that Mr. Abbey Abdiye has resigned from the Company as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 12, 2022, and would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Abdiye for his service and to wish the very best in his future endeavours.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which has an 80% interest in the ‎Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. Spey ‎also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in Pocitos II and 20% interest in the ‎Pocitos I lithium projects‎. Spey also holds interests in four lithium exploration projects located ‎in the James Bay Region of ‎Quebec‎. Spey has a 100% interest in the Silver Basin Project located ‎in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% ‎interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.‎

For more information, please contact:
Nader Vatanchi
VP Corporate Finance

nader@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.


You just read:

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF HARRY NIJJAR AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.