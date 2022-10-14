Church Worker Joins the Frankfurter Buchmesse with Her Book About Salvation and Eternal Life
...one day, nobody knows when, but it is certain that for those who have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior will spend eternity with God the Father in a new heaven.”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zadia B. Tyson’s From Salvation To Sanctification: Then Eternal Life is an inspiring resource book offering the essential teachings on God, Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit, sin and salvation, sanctification, and eternal life. The book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19-23.
The idea of writing the book came to Zadia while she was tending her garden for a family gathering. The voice of God spoke to her about the nature of sin when she saw the weed outgrowing the grass; that this was the nature of sin in the lives of believers; it hinders spiritual growth preventing them from being the people God wanted them to be.
Divided into seven chapters, Zadia reminds readers of the redemptive powers of Christ; through his sacrifice and the guidance of the Holy Spirit, we can find the path to salvation which will then lead to sanctification.
Zadia B. Tyson is a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, but most of all, a child of God. She is a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Pompano Beach, FL where she serves as Director of Christian Education and Children’s Church, Teacher of the Median Adult Sunday School Class, Secretary for the Church Growth Ministry, and a member of the Missionary Society and Women’s Ministry.
