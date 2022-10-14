Elementary Teacher’s Adorable Children’s Book Joins the Frankfurter Buchmesse
Nobody liked me at first, either, because I was different. But then I found others who accepted for me for who I am. Now I have friends!”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary Ziskovsky’s The Story of Onionhead revolves around an adorable onionwho instead of causing tears makes others smile. Gary Ziskovsky’s book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds.
Feeling unaccepted and misunderstood, Onionhead sets out to search for friendship and acceptance elsewhere in the garden. The adorable protagonist then meets Care-away Carrot and SweetPea McGee; thus, completing the band of misfits which will eventually bring peace to the garden when another misunderstood vegetable wreaks havoc.
Gary Ziskovsky is a teacher/associate at Harrison Elementary School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. His efforts to inspire the love of reading in children include several illustrated homemade books in the school library. Gary is also a youth sports coach, and he has dedicated his adult life to cultivating confidence in all children to succeed in an ever-challenging world.
