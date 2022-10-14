Submit Release
Elementary Teacher’s Adorable Children’s Book Joins the Frankfurter Buchmesse

Nobody liked me at first, either, because I was different. But then I found others who accepted for me for who I am. Now I have friends!”
— Gary Ziskovsky
FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary Ziskovsky’s The Story of Onionhead revolves around an adorable onionwho instead of causing tears makes others smile. Gary Ziskovsky’s book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds.

Feeling unaccepted and misunderstood, Onionhead sets out to search for friendship and acceptance elsewhere in the garden. The adorable protagonist then meets Care-away Carrot and SweetPea McGee; thus, completing the band of misfits which will eventually bring peace to the garden when another misunderstood vegetable wreaks havoc.

Gary Ziskovsky is a teacher/associate at Harrison Elementary School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. His efforts to inspire the love of reading in children include several illustrated homemade books in the school library. Gary is also a youth sports coach, and he has dedicated his adult life to cultivating confidence in all children to succeed in an ever-challenging world.

Buy your copies of this adorable book at Amazon and other online retailers.

About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising

Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.

Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.

