Book on Child-rearing the Christian Way Joins the Frankfurter Buchmesse
Every child is a heritage or gift created by God, preplanned and delivered to us with a body, a spirit, and a free will.”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Len Wai’s Children Do Come With A Manual is a book that is meant to encourage parents and potential parents to use the Bible daily as a manual for the guidance and wisdom required in raising a child into a follower of Christ Jesus. Len Wai’s book is set to appear as part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds.
— Elizabeth Len Wai
The book is a companion to Elizabeth’s prior work, Parenting: It Isn't Hard If You Keep Your Eyes on the Mentor, God, Our Heavenly Father. Comprehensively written, the manual covers everything from what to eat to maximize our earthly body function, the importance of both work and rest, the value of a godly woman and the expected behavior of a godly man, what to look for in a mate and what to avoid, who to trust and how to know if you are being deceived. The book encompasses what is expected of us and what we can expect from our creator.
Len Wai sees herself as a grandma and great grandma who strives to instill Christian values in her writing and emphasizes the many gifts Christian believers are heirs to, such as love, faith, healing, and visions. To know more about Elizabeth, please visit: https://higherhopeglobal.com/
Interested readers may purchase their copies at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
