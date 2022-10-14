Debut Author’s Book on Submission to God Joins the Frankfurter Buchmesse
I've read scripture and I know what it says, but do I really believe it? How does one live a life of faith?”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jo Gwost’s Submitted Unto Perfection: Reflections for the Bride of Christ is a collection of reflections designed to engage and encourage readers in their respective relationships with God. The book is set to appear in Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19–23, 2022 at the Frankfurt Fair Trade Grounds.
— Jo Gwost
Although the revelation of the title was given to Jo thirty years ago by the Lord, the book was only published three years ago. Jo believes that in order for her work to bear meaning and significance, her lessons and insights, accumulated from years of being a servant of Christ, must first be lived and experienced. In both poetry and prose, Jo’s writings are marked with the hallmarks of servitude to the Lord. Drawing from various aspects of what it means to be a Christian, Jo’s book is perfect for readers searching for an enlightening devotional.
Jo Gwost is the wife of one, the mother of six, and the grandmother of fourteen. Though this is her first book, she has been journaling for most of her married life. She learned about Jesus as a little girl and grew steadily towards accepting him as Savior and Lord. Her writings often draw on her relationship with her late husband, Jim. She currently lives in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Interested readers may purchase copies at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
To know more about the author, visit: https://submitteduntoperfection.blogspot.com/
