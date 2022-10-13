From Ashes to Wisdom: Healing, Recovery and Restoration to Destiny by Dr. Maxcelle Yvonne Forrester

An enlightening quasi encyclopedia of life’s hows and whys is set to make an appearance at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair

Life’s experiences have left many bruised, battered, torn, or shredded into a million pieces. It will affect the strong and the faint at heart, and problems are no respecter of persons.” — Dr. Maxcelle Yvonne Forrester

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— Author Dr. Maxcelle Yvonne Forrester’s From Ashes to Wisdom: Healing, Recovery and Restoration to Destiny is a principal guidebook filled with numerous skill sets to achieve order and balance in life and the “must-know how” strategies to function and handle life mainly from the Creator’s

instructions. Dr. Forrester’s book will be displayed at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19-23, 2022.

Dr. Forrester wants to impart recovery and healing not just to its readers but also to everyone who will have the pleasure to get a glimpse of the book’s contents. Taking all of this into account, the book is also a medium for people with tremendous emotional baggage by using her various experiences which also helped her hone the will and spirit she has now.

— excerpt from From Ashes to Wisdom by Dr. Maxcelle Yvonne Forrester

Dr. Maxcelle Yvonne Forrester is considered a “walking miracle” for she survived fatal medical issues. She was born in the district of WaterCress in Westmoreland. She studied at Manning’s High School located in Jamaica. Then, migrated to the U.S. to live with her parents. Dr. Maxcelle is a Certified Professional Coach who aids individuals in solving life issues and problems. She has worked as a teacher and a medical practitioner – she had leadership positions in hospitals and care facilities for almost 30 years.

Purchase a copy of the book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

From Ashes to Wisdom: Healing, Recovery and Restoration to Destiny

Written by Dr. Maxcelle Yvonne Forrester

