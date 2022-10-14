Refer Your Friends to Land Sweet Jobs Earn $2500 Airfare and BnB Travel Reward

Submit Release
Refer your friends to help them land sweet jobs with Recruiting for Good, and earn Airfare+BnB travel rewards #landsweetjob #helpfriends #travelrewards www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn sweet travel rewards for airfare and BnB (accomodations) #recruitingforgood #lovetobnb www.LovetoBnB.com

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by helping companies find and hire talented professionals. And rewards referrals with travel savings.

Help your talented friends land sweet jobs and earn rewarding travel savings to see the world for good!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; funding sweet work programs for talented kids that prepare them for life.

Recruiting for Good launched The Sweetest Travel Reward Love to BnB to help fund kids' programs (The Sweetest Gigs).

How to Refer a Friend and Travel for Good

Refer talented friends or favorite plus (mom, dad, son, daughter, boyfriend, girlfriend, or grandma too) to staffing agency Recruiting for Good; the team helps them land a sweet job, and you earn Airfare+BnB travel rewards.

The staffing agency is rewarding referrals to candidates who successfuly complete probation period with $2500 (for Airfare and Vacation Rentals) reward.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "You can now, use your social network for good...help your friends and favorite loved ones land sweet jobs they love. Simply refer them today!"

About

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Love to BnB; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn airfare and savings for your next Vacation Rental anywhere in The World #recruitingforgood #lovetobnb www.LovetoBnB.com

