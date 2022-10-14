Refer Your Friends to Land Sweet Jobs Earn $2500 Airfare and BnB Travel Reward
Refer your friends to help them land sweet jobs with Recruiting for Good, and earn Airfare+BnB travel rewards #landsweetjob #helpfriends #travelrewards www.RecruitingforGood.com
Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by helping companies find and hire talented professionals. And rewards referrals with travel savings.
Recruiting for Good launched The Sweetest Travel Reward Love to BnB to help fund kids' programs (The Sweetest Gigs).
How to Refer a Friend and Travel for Good
Refer talented friends or favorite plus (mom, dad, son, daughter, boyfriend, girlfriend, or grandma too) to staffing agency Recruiting for Good; the team helps them land a sweet job, and you earn Airfare+BnB travel rewards.
The staffing agency is rewarding referrals to candidates who successfuly complete probation period with $2500 (for Airfare and Vacation Rentals) reward.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "You can now, use your social network for good...help your friends and favorite loved ones land sweet jobs they love. Simply refer them today!"
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Love to BnB; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn airfare and savings for your next Vacation Rental anywhere in The World #recruitingforgood #lovetobnb www.LovetoBnB.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other