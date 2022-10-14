Alterest Sponsors and Exhibits at the Renowned ABS East Conference
Leading data technology and quant systems provider, Alterest, increases its presence within the structured finance industryLONDON, UK, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alterest is excited to announce that it is a sponsor and an exhibitor at the IMN and FIIN’s 28th ABS East conference at the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, from October 17th to 19th, 2022. The exhibition is a demonstration of Alterest’s commitment to improving critical workflows through digitization for market participants in both the public and private credit markets globally.
Alterest offers a flexible platform for teams to quickly develop collaborative, data and computation-heavy applications without software engineering knowledge. This enables market participants to leverage existing analysts and team skills to streamline and automate quantitative and process workflows.
The Alterest technology has been delivered as industry solutions within a number of market verticals ranging from private debt, lender finance, warehouse lending, balance sheet management or risk transfer, asset-backed lending and project finance. Specialized modules within Alterest designed for various verticals along with domain-specific support enable customers (banks, funds, originators, issuers, advisories, trustees) to expedite the adoption of the technology and migrate away from spreadsheets and makeshift internal systems while reducing expenditure and eliminating key-man risks. Alterest is a unique platform that lets users strike a perfect balance between rigid standardization and tailor-made customization. With a differentiated offering, the Alterest platform caters to customers both with and without an existing data infrastructure.
Credit investors are turning to Alterest to arrive at quicker investment decisions and stop leaking revenue due to model issues and manual errors. CFOs and finance controllers are using automation capabilities to concentrate critical resources on capturing market opportunities. Originators and issuers are increasingly leveraging the Alterest platform to eliminate human errors in the servicing process and improve treasury efficiency without having to redirect or invest heavily in technology for non-core business activities. Alterest’s data repository functionality is enabling various types of market participants to transact swiftly and comply effortlessly with disclosure obligations and regulations.
Companies in the financial sector are in an environment where there’s an increasing focus and scrutiny on the robustness of internal processes, whether to demonstrate operational resilience or best-in-class information security, from allocators, investors, customers and regulators. Rather than having to deal with overheads related to infrastructure compliance, Alterest’s clients leverage the company’s SOC 2 compliance status.
As a sponsor, the Alterest team will be exhibiting on all days of the conference to showcase how its technology improves a multitude of business processes. Visit the booth to receive a promo code for a discount on a subscription to the platform.
Learn more about Alterest at www.alterest.co or book a demo here.
Media Relations
Alterest
media@alterest.co