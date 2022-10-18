Horizon Family Solutions Celebrates 30 Years in Business and Updated Website
As the Advocacy and Educational Consulting firm opened its business in 1992, a new website was overdue
A new website was overdue, said Doré Frances, Advocate and Educational Consultant. The new one is easy to read and find information and is full of extras.”BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horizon Family Solutions offers advocacy, educational consulting, and planning services to families, parents, students, and young adults. HFS is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, https://www.horizonfamilysolutions.com/
The advocacy and educational consulting firm has been operating for the past 30 years, and it was time to update its website, which was previously complex.
The site now features a list of specific services offered, as well as a Media page with parenting blogs, books, parenting events, and videos. It will make staying up to date with current information easier and gives parents a place to see and share information with other families.
“A new website was overdue,” said Doré Frances, Advocate and Educational Consultant. “The new one is easy to read and find information and full of extras I think parents will enjoy and that reflects my philosophy.”
Horizon Family Solutions has invited visitors to explore the new website. The blog page covers topics for tweens and teens and the book section brings a wide variety of interesting topics.
About Horizon Family Solutions
Horizon Family Solutions is a professional services firm that collaborates with clients to put possible solutions into place by creating sound strategies, optimizing available opportunities, accelerating during crisis situations, and empowering families and students to own their futures. By encouraging new ideas, and challenging the status quo, Dr. Frances creates sustainable results for the clients she serves.
