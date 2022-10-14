At A CAGR of 13.5% CAR T-Cell therapy Market Is Projected to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2031

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy treats certain cancers by converting T cells into cells that are more effective in fighting cancer.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “CAR T-Cell Therapy Market by Drug type (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel, Tisagenlecleucel, Brexucabtagene Autoleucel, Others), by Indication (Lymphoma, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, Others), by End user (Hospitals, Cancer Treatment Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.” According to the report, the global CAR T-cell therapy industry generated $1.7 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy treats certain cancers by converting T cells into cells that are more effective in fighting cancer. CAR T-cell therapy is a new targeted approach, which involves the genetic engineering of T cells to target specific receptors on cancer cells.

Major Key market players covered in the report -

Autolus Therapeutics, Bluebird bio, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Cellectis, Celyad Oncology, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Kite Pharma Inc.), Intellia Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Miltenyi Biotech, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

North America is expected to experience the strongest revenue growth, driven by rising cancer rates, strong healthcare infrastructure, the presence of major players, and increased healthcare spending. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth, due to increasing geriatric population, unmet healthcare needs, government and non-governmental organizations (NGO) initiatives to raise awareness about CAR T-cell therapy and increase in the public. investment in the health sector.

By drug type, the axicabtagen ciloleucel segment is the largest contributor to market revenue due to increased approval of axicabtagen ciloleucel (Yescarta) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in relapsed and it is refractory follicular lymphoma. The autoleucel brexucabattagen segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in the approval of CAR T-cell therapy in various countries for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in relapses and it is refractory B cell precursors.

On the basis of the end user, the hospital sector is the largest contributor to the market revenue in 2021, due to factors such as more efficient rooms, higher purchasing power and increased patient acceptance. The cancer treatment segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the availability of various treatment options and the increase in the number of cancer sites in some developing countries.

