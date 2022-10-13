Greek Electronic Music Artist Billy Yfantis Releases The Soundtrack Of His Performance At Norcal Noisefest 2022!
A 14-minute hypnotic composition inspired by artists like Tangerine Dream, Sunn O)), and Merzbow.ATHENS, GREECE, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experimental musician and author Billy Yfantis releases his new digital single entitled “The Universe Collapses (Norcal Noisefest 2022 Performance).” The new digital single includes Billy’s performance at Norcal Noisefest 2022. The Norcal Noisefest is the longest running experimental/noise/outsider sound art festival in the USA, founded in 1995 in Sacramento, CA. The 2022 edition of the festival took place from September 30 through October 2, with live performances on Friday September 30 and Saturday October 1 at Cafe Colonial, plus an all-virtual day on Sunday October 2.
Billy appeared virtually on the 3rd day of the festival by presenting a new experimental composition through the use of a unique organismic analogue synthesizer. The term "organismic" refers to the usage by the synthesizer of some fundamental principles underlying living creatures. “Organismic” means that the synthesizer’s modules interact with each other, and the behaviour of the instrument simulates a live conversation between living creatures.
Billy Yfantis commented on the release: “For this festival performance, I used a special-made synthesizer that has mechanical parts that simulate the dialogue between living organisms. My main scope was to establish a dialogue between machines and present it to a human-oriented event: a music festival. This mechanical dialogue between machines sounds like a post-apocalyptic soundtrack to my ears, and I can imagine it as the soundtrack of the universe’s collapse.” Billy Yfantis plans to release his 6th full album soon, a Neoclassical/Cinematic album inspired by European mythology. Stay tuned for more information!
Norcal Noisefest 2022 Performance (Watch from 2:50:03): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fu972c8MN1Y
About Billy Yfantis
Vasileios (Billy) Yfantis holds 2 Master Degrees in Information Technology and is a Ph.D. candidate in the University of West Attica by conducting research on e-government. Billy has been working on music since the late 1990s by experimenting with tape mixing and sound design. Billy is playing digital keyboards, but prefers to express his artistic dream through the electronic sounds that come from unusual machines. He has experimented with the recording of vacuum cleaners, electric blenders and other strange sounds that have resulted in musical releases. Moreover, Billy has authored books on music, business and science while from times to times he speaks about the electronic governance at scientific conferences all over Europe.
Famous Quotes (What Others Have Said)
Krautrock legend Harald Grosskopf (Ash Ra Tempel, Klaus Schulze, Cosmic Jokers): “I always like electronic music made by younger musicians who consequently follow their personal instinct, rather than trying to copy what’s already been made in the past, in the spirit of: Whenever you meet Buddha kill him. Keep on tracking Billy!”
Tom McLoughlin (Director of the movie “Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives”): “I really dug his music!! VERY cool stuff!!”
Phil Lanzon (Uriah Heep): “I like the track 'Waiting for the battle.' Great riff. I can see this as soundtracks to Psycho - punk movies and the like.”
Bobby Borg, (Music Business Author, Consultant, Professor): “This is fkn bad ass music that everyone needs to hear… imagine the coolest meditation music out there and the coolest sci-fi movie soundtrack rolled into one! Stream it and trip out today.”
Steve Whitfield (Producer and engineer of The Cure, The Mission UK): “This music is crying out to be used in films but at the same time it's great to just sit back listen and immerse yourself in them without any moving images and let your imagination run wild!”
Snowy Shaw (ex-King Diamond, Therion, Mercyful Fate): “I didn't know what to expect when I had this album sent to me by the composer Billy Yfantis. To be perfectly honest, 9 times out of 10 when people send me their new album it makes me feel a bit uneasy and awkward. Firstly because I don't listen an awful lot to contemporary music and secondly, even less to other metal & hard rock artists due to lack of interest and I don't wanna hurt their feelings. I don't mean that in any rude, disrespectful or arrogant way, but I'm into creating my own music, not so much into consuming music of my peers. However, this was something entirely different. I'm not even sure it's considered music, but it's the kind of atmospheric and meditative type of sounds that I've been listening a helluva lot over the past few years to try relax and cope with my stressful, turbulent life, constantly on the verge of being burnt out. That being said, I liked it and it made me calm, mindful and sleepy. Presumably the worst kind of reaction my metalhead peers would wanna hear about their new album but in this case it's probably the best sort of compliment one could get.”
Discography
1. The Universe Collapses (Norcal Noisefest 2022 Performance) (Digital single 2022)
2. The Nebula Voyager (Full Album, 2022)
3. Cinematic Works, Vol. I (Full album, 2021)
4. Noises from the Outer Space (Full album, 2021)
5. Entering the Solar System (Full album, 2020)
6. The Noisy Whispers Compilation (Full album, 2019)
7. The Mysterious Trip (Digital single, 2018)
8. Dust Not Found (Digital single 2017)
9. Crossing The Line (Digital single 2016)
10. The Electric Blender Session (Digital single, 2016)
11. The Missing Link (Digital single, 2015)
Bibliography
1. Power Ballads And The Stories Behind (2021)
2. Is Prog Rock Really Progressive? (2020)
3. Hip Hop Goes Science: Volume I – Extended Version (2020)
4. Hip Hop Goes Science: Volume I (2019)
5. Metal Goes Science: The Academic Metal Bibliography (2017)
6. Disadvantaged Populations And Technology In Music (2017)
7. City Streets Of Europe (2017)
8. Punk Goes Science: The Academic Bibliography Of Punk (2015)
9. The Lost Lyrics (2013)
10. The Commercial Exploitation Of Color As A Consumer Stimulus (2013)
