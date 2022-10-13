Award-winning Author’s Genre-breaking Novel Joins the Frankfurt Buchmesse
"Klusman delivers Stone, a page-turning Y/A Steampunk/Western/Sci-fi that will capture readers' attentions and have them begging for more. Highly recommended!"”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strider S.R. Klusman’s genre-breaking novel, Stone: The Adventures of Rhone & Stone, Book 1, revolves around Rhone and his adventures in the high desert outside of the dusty town of Skragmoore. Strider’s book is set to appear at Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19-23 at theFrankfurt Trade Fair Grounds.
— Chanticleer
The opening chapter of the book — aptly named “Stoned” — begins with the protagonist puzzled to hear a voice when nobody was around. To his great amazement, he discovers that it came from the stone he’s been carrying in his pouch for years. The stone, now Stone, reveals toRhone that he was once part of a meteor that struck the earth in the distant past and it is hismission to find the rest of his kind.
First place winner of the Dante Rossetti, Young Adult Fiction category from the Chanticleer International Book Awards, Strider S.R. Klusman began his writing career after his 25th year as a firefighter/EMT. Additionally, he has years of experience as a general contractor, designer, business owner, wildland firefighter, big game guide, ski instructor, mountain climber, backpacker, sword fighter, and hunter.
Interested readers may purchase copies on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers. The book is also available in audio book format.
About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.
Bookmarc Alliance
Bookmarc Alliance
+1 510-736-0001
ask@bookmarcalliance.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter