NEXTAFF Named to 2022 Franchise Times Top 500 List

Franchise Times named NEXTAFF in their exclusive annual ranking of the top 500 largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXTAFF was recently named to the Franchise Times Top 500 list. The list is an exclusive annual ranking of the 500 largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales.

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through a proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. The company's comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. 

"The Franchise Times Top 500 is an exclusive annual ranking of the 500 largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available," said Franchise Times Editor-in-Chief Laura Michaels.

"Considering there are nearly 4,000 franchise brands out there, to be ranked in the Top 500 is a great accomplishment for our franchise owners and support staff," said Cary Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of NEXTAFF. "With over 20 additional territories on development schedules, I can only anticipate climbing higher on this list."

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through a proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and information technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com.

ABOUT THE FRANCHISE TIMES TOP 500

The Franchise Times Top 500 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 500 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available here.

Contact Information:
Jennifer Walker
Marketing Support
pr@nextaff.com

Lauren Michaels
Editor in Chief
lmichaels@franchisetimes.com

NEXTAFF Franchise Times Top 500


NEXTAFF staffing agency logo and Franchise Times Top 500 logo



