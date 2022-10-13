WILLISTON BARRACKS / VIOLATION OF AN ABUSE PREVENTION ORDER, VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1006560

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10-11-2022 @ 1928 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 16 Covey Road, Underhill

VIOLATION:

1. Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

2. Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Todd Smith

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 11th, 2022 at approximately 1928 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of an alleged violation of an Abuse Prevention Order in the town of Underhill. An investigation was conducted which revealed that Todd Smith (age 45) of Underhill, VT had violated an Abuse Prevention Order and conditions of release from a prior arrest by contacting the victim from the aforementioned arrest.

Smith was located at his residence in Underhill on October 12th, 2022 and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing at the conclusion of which he was released with a flash citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on October 13th, 2022 at 1030 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10-13-22 @ 1030 hours

COURT: Chittenden Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782