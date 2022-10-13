Your Reviews of Jim Morrison's Special Edition

13 Oct 2022

Over recent weeks, we have been grateful to hear back from subscribers receiving their copies of A Guide to the Labyrinth . We are sharing a selection of reviews and comments below. Thank you to everyone for getting in touch.

'Gorgeous, even more than I expected.' - M. Piscaglia, Italy





'Beautiful, as are all the other Genesis books I've got.' - S. Stone, USA





'What a fabulous addition to my collection.' - S. Leadbeater, USA





'I like it very, very much. The long wait was worth it!' - A. Bednorz, Germany





'Exceptional workmanship. I appreciate all that you did and went through to accomplish this beautiful book.' - L. Rands, USA





'Thank you for your piece of art and service.' - W. Gerardu, USA'You really made my day. Thanks for bringing back to life Jim Morrison's mixture of genius, delicacy, and roughness.' - C. Uranga, USA

'Only one word comes to mind: "Extraordinary". Thank you from the bottom of my heart for sharing this wonderful, richly illuminated manuscript. No doubt, the personality of Mr. Morrison is perceptible there.' - J. Bilodeau, France





'Truly outstanding! A beautiful and remarkable piece of art.' - A. Turner, UK





'I have received my book and I am so so happy!' - J. Sevrain, France





'I feel like I'm looking over his shoulder as he wrote it. Thank you again. It's perfect.' - P. Perry, USA





'A beautifully conceived edition of Morrison's poetry.' - E. Klingenberg, Sweden

We were honoured when the celebrated actor, director, producer, and activist, Edward James Olmos, recently got in touch after receiving his copy of A Guide to the Labyrinth. James had these kind words to say:

'My sincere thanks to the directors of Genesis Publications and to the amazing Jim Morrison Estate for this incredible book. Jim was a friend and I just wept with the amount of information that was shared with the world. Thank you, again, for the love passion, and integrity that you gave us with this work! It is truly a masterpiece on a man... a rock group... and an era that truly deserved the time and energy it took to assemble it... Bless you all for dedicating your craft to this endeavour... What a book!' - Edward James Olmos