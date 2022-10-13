Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,016 in the last 365 days.

Manchin, Capito Announce $4.6 Million for Behavioral Health Care in West Virginia

October 13, 2022

Charleston, WV — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $4,678,044 to support behavioral health care in West Virginia. This funding was made available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Mental Health & Substance Abuse Service Grant program.


“I am pleased HHS is investing more than $4.6 million in these four critical programs,” Senator Manchin said. “The funding announced today will strengthen behavioral and mental healthcare services across the state, as well as increase access to treatment for West Virginians struggling with substance use disorder. It is more important than ever that we work together to ensure our communities are safe and healthy, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our healthcare professionals and organizations as they provide critical healthcare services to West Virginians across the Mountain State.”


“Support for our behavioral and mental health programs in West Virginia will go a long way in strengthening the quality of care for our residents, while also improving overall accessibility to prevention, treatment, and recovery services. I am glad to see this funding heading to our state, and I will continue to use my role as a leader on the Senate Appropriations Committee to bolster health care services in West Virginia,” Senator Capito said.


Individual awards listed below:

 

WV Integration of Primary and Behavioral Health Care Program:

 

  • $1,678,044 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

 

Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics Program:

 

  • $1,000,000 – Valley HealthCare System CCBHC Initiative (Morgantown)
  • $1,000,000 – Prestera CCBHC-IA Initiative (Huntington)
  • $1,000,000 – FMRS CCBHC Improvement Initiative (Beckley)
Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin, Capito Announce $4.6 Million for Behavioral Health Care in West Virginia

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.