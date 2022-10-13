Submit Release
Statement From State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler About Active Shooter Hoax Calls Made to North Dakota Schools

Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota’s state school superintendent, said Thursday she was alerted to the threats.

“It is unfortunate that someone would call in hoaxes of this nature, but it is reassuring that our school officials, law enforcement, and other first responders were prepared with such a quick and comprehensive response to keep our students and educators safe,” Baesler said.

“Today’s events are a reminder that we must be vigilant about our preparation efforts to keep everyone safe,” Baesler said. “We also must use this as an opportunity for reflection, for schools and responders to come together to see what worked well, and what needs improvement.”

Link with background: https://www.grandforksherald.com/news/local/grand-forks-police-cars-converge-on-red-river-high-school

