Diamond Infrastructure Development Offers a Sustainable Solution For The Retirement of Old Power Plants

Diamond Infrastructure Development, a leader in alternative energy spoke with LA Weekly offering sustainable solutions for the retirement of old power plants.

As a citizen, ask your local government why these systems aren’t in place. As a shareholder, ask your Board why they are wasting money on inferior low-return investments.” — Kenneth W. Welch Jr., Inventor and Founder of SeaDog Systems, Inc.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the current push toward converting the U.S. energy mix to exclude fossil-fueled systems and replacing them with emissions-free technologies, the present statistics show that the “plug-n-play” game of retirement and replacement is not going as planned. In a new article Diamond Infrastructure Development, a groundbreaking force in alternative energy sat down with LA Weekly and offered sustainable solutions for the retirement of old power plants.

The article reads " In the U.S. in 2022, there are plans to take approximately 15GW (nameplate rating) of power plants offline (per the below graph.) These plants consist of those which had been fired by coal, natural gas, nuclear, and petroleum liquids, with over 75% being coal-fired.

For an overall average plant capacity factor of approximately 70%, for these categories of technology, this would represent taking 10-11GW of effective power from the US grid system.

On the other side of this coin, for planned additions to the U.S. power generation capacity, the EIA reports that “replacement” system additions could reach nearly 45GW (as reflected in Graph A). What needs to be noted is that this figure is only in terms of “nameplate” system ratings. As such, the “new replacement” systems planned do not reflect the true power delivery capacity.

For example, the wind turbines forecasted at 11.2 GW (as shown in Graph B) will only effectively deliver an estimated 35-40% of that actual power (i.e., 4.3GW). The 17.8GW of solar in the forecast, taking into account the actual capacity of 16-20%, will yield only about 3.2GW. For gas-fired plants, at 70% capacity, then add only 6.4GW, not 9.2. Additionally, battery storage is not power generation and is hence irrelevant in this discussion.

So, in effect, taking 11GW of power generation offline and replacing it with less than 14GW of “new” systems, only 50% of which have any reliability (i.e., natural gas), in the best-case scenario, gives only a slim margin for upset, error or overrun. This is barely a “replacement” if at all, and carries little to no contingency.

In reality, the planned versus actual power plant additions are lagging behind considerably. Further, the only reliable element of the program is the natural gas systems. These two aspects alone suggest that the program of “greening America’s energy mix” is failing, which is disappointing given the level of attention, corporate investment, government subsidy funding, and politicization it has received. This program was supposed to save the environment and the people of the planet as an intervention; meanwhile, it cannot even tread water, let alone swim across the proverbial pond of global warming.

This fact is evidenced by the media reports that even a state as progressive as California, is reneging on its green commitments. As if, now when the rubber hits the road and it’s time to close power plants, it’s suddenly too inconvenient to do so. One cannot do anything but sympathize with decision-makers in that state in their dilemma of either keeping their word or robbing their constituents of quality of life. Either way, this will cost them votes.

There’s one feasible outcome regarding this pitiful energy forecast. While it’s easy to throw stones, no problem is really a problem unless it carries a companion solution.

So here it is:

- First, there does exist a ready and available, sustainable, clean, and emissions-free energy system.

- Second, this system is as compact, efficient, reliable, scalable, and flexible as nuclear power, yet burns no fuel and creates no toxic waste.

- Third, this system is deployable using rudimentary construction methodologies, utilizes no complicated materials, and will not render land masses inaccessible or unusable.

- And last, but not least, this system delivers energy at a level of hundreds of times its demand for operation. Yes, it’s over-unity– meaning more out than in!

Does this sound like a dream? Wake up to the reality of the land-based, wave-driven, dam-free hydropower system created by Kenneth W. Welch Jr.

His refined embodiments of the original SeaDog Systems Wave Energy Stalling Device, enhanced by system additions, such as the Wave Energy Fulcrum Pond Pounder and X-Wave Tank System, by his firm Global Oceanic Designs, encompasses all of the aforementioned power capacity.

The new power pond system is being offered to developers in a variety of embodiments and applications, whether in electrical power generation, freshwater treatment/desalination, or as fluid power for liquids pumping, irrigation or driving transportation systems.

The packaging of these applications for use by these various industries is being undertaken by Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. (DIDI), to whom Mr. Welch has conveyed technology license control under their joint contract, between SeaDog Systems, Inc., Global Oceanic Designs. Inc. and DIDI. All of the commercialization, licensing, and technical support of these breakthrough energy systems is being championed by DIDI on behalf of those who purchase licensing opportunities.

The sustainability of these systems is unmatched by any technology that attempts to call itself “green” or “renewable.” Imagine entire cities powered by a subterranean system, out of sight, out of mind, on an aggregate footprint of a square mile or less. The rating of such a system would be approximately 3GW (3,000,000 kW) which is enough power generation to support a population of over 2.4 million people. Add to that the commerce, municipal, and leisure electrical power support requirements, and that system will supply a population of 1.5 million while supporting the energy needs of its local economy.

It’s easy to imagine that any of the new “eco-green” master-planned city or community concepts could easily benefit from such an energy system. Simply put these systems underground, beneath the commercial district, under the golf course, or the central park. Out of sight, out of mind– and in no one’s backyard.

In addition, these systems are perfect companions to the municipal water system, both in terms of driving treatment, as well as providing storage. No more need for water towers, with these systems under your feet."