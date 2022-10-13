RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Deputy Director, Business Development and Strategic Initiatives

***RECRUITMENT NOTICE ***

Position Title: Deputy Director, Business Development and Strategic Initiatives

Job ID: 19195

Open To: Public

Open Period: 10/7/2022-10/31/22

Overview:

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. More information is available on DMPED’s website at dmped.dc.gov.

DMPED is seeking a Deputy Director of Business Development. The mission of the Business Development Unit is to attract and retain businesses, create jobs, and forge partnerships between government, business and communities. We implement our mission through a comprehensive approach based on proven business attraction, retention and expansion strategies to foster inclusive economic growth for residents of the District of Columbia.

Position Description:

This position functions as a principal advisor to the Director of Business Development and will work closely with the Business Retention, Expansion, and Attraction (BREA) teams and the Small Business and Retail teams and relevant DMPED business units to determine a policy agenda to improve DC’s economic competitiveness for large and small businesses across diverse industries and pursue needed legislative or regulatory changes.

Specific responsibilities include:

Strategy Development: Developing and executing a business attraction and retention strategy for the District.

Developing and executing a business attraction and retention strategy for the District. Stakeholder Collaboration: Work in close coordination with local economic development stakeholders, including other DC Government agencies, the Washington DC Economic Partnership, and business improvement districts on business attraction & retention activities.

Work in close coordination with local economic development stakeholders, including other DC Government agencies, the Washington DC Economic Partnership, and business improvement districts on business attraction & retention activities. Prospect Communication: Overseeing communications with companies as they consider conducting business within the District, including issues related to the following: incentive programs; data needs; and workforce connections; and real estate requirements.

Overseeing communications with companies as they consider conducting business within the District, including issues related to the following: incentive programs; data needs; and workforce connections; and real estate requirements. Business Retention & Expansion Program: Lead efforts to finalize and implement a Business Retention & Expansion Program that consists of outreach and engagement efforts of District businesses, real estate brokers, and referral partners with the purpose of generating qualified retention leads, understanding existing business needs, and provide appropriate services if required.

Lead efforts to finalize and implement a Business Retention & Expansion Program that consists of outreach and engagement efforts of District businesses, real estate brokers, and referral partners with the purpose of generating qualified retention leads, understanding existing business needs, and provide appropriate services if required. Prospect Management System: Oversee the development and management of a prospect management system in collaboration with WDCEP to track pipeline of attraction and retention prospects.

Oversee the development and management of a prospect management system in collaboration with WDCEP to track pipeline of attraction and retention prospects. Project Proposals & RFI/RFP Responses: Work in close coordination with the Washington DC Economic Partnership on project proposals, RFI/RFPs, and presentations for prospects.

Work in close coordination with the Washington DC Economic Partnership on project proposals, RFI/RFPs, and presentations for prospects. Incentive Management: Oversee the administration and promotion of DMPED-administered incentive programs, including the Vitality Fund Grant Program and the Creative Open Space Modernization Tax Abatement (COSM).

Oversee the administration and promotion of DMPED-administered incentive programs, including the Vitality Fund Grant Program and the Creative Open Space Modernization Tax Abatement (COSM). Marketing & Promotion : Oversee the marketing and promotional efforts to promote the District as an ideal business location, to include the ObviouslyDC website, marketing collateral, and messaging and communications strategy in collaboration with WDCEP.

: Oversee the marketing and promotional efforts to promote the District as an ideal business location, to include the ObviouslyDC website, marketing collateral, and messaging and communications strategy in collaboration with WDCEP. Industry Knowledge: Stays abreast of current news and trends within industries to identify companies that may be ripe for expansion or relocation opportunities.

Stays abreast of current news and trends within industries to identify companies that may be ripe for expansion or relocation opportunities. Business Resource Knowledge: Develop a working knowledge of the local, federal, and private resources for established businesses within the District

Develop a working knowledge of the local, federal, and private resources for established businesses within the District Industry Stakeholder Relationships: Establish relationships with industry leaders to gain greater insight into the challenges and opportunities within those industries as well as seek out ways to participate in related discussions.

Establish relationships with industry leaders to gain greater insight into the challenges and opportunities within those industries as well as seek out ways to participate in related discussions. Economic Development Leadership: Contribute to the development and implementation of strategic economic development initiatives that support the District’s economic strategy goals, including but not limited to business financial programs, industry growth strategies and reports, marketing campaigns, and other strategic initiatives as needed.

Experience/Qualifications:

A seasoned professional experienced in productive team leadership with at least five (5) years of experience supervising business development, economic development, commercial real estate, or business sales/marketing teams.

High level of expertise in developing proactive economic development initiatives that resulted in successful job attraction outcomes.

Experience developing successful relationships with stakeholders, business executives, government officials, real estate brokers, site selectors, and/or universities;

Demonstrated understanding of local government processes and/or District government agencies

Demonstrated successful project management, relationship building, and business outreach skills

Superior communication and presentation skills; must possess extremely strong written and verbal skills with the capability to relate economic development ideas to diverse audiences and communities.

Experience with CRM Databases and data management preferred (Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, Smartsheet).

Familiarity with the District of Columbia’s neighborhoods and business environment preferred.

Demonstrated advanced experience with Microsoft products (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint, Teams) is required.

Bachelor’s degree (required) or Master’s degree (preferred) with focus in business, finance, economics, real estate, public policy, public administration, or related field preferred.

Exceptional planning and organizing skills.

Team oriented and collaborative.

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Desire to leverage skills to serve the public interest required; interest in local economic and community development preferred.

Salary: This position is a grade 14 on the District government’s management supervisory service salary scale. The salary ranges from $114,441 - $160,216, based on funding. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons, agency budget and agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources (DCHR) website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position: