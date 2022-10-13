NB I-83 Bridge Inspection Planned for Saturday at Eisenhower Interchange in Dauphin County
10/13/2022
Harrisburg, PA – An inspection is planned for Saturday, October 15, on the northbound Interstate 83 bridge spanning Route 322/Eisenhower Boulevard/I-283 at the Eisenhower Interchange in Dauphin County.
The inspection will be from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday. The single lane bridge carrying northbound I-83 over Route 322, Eisenhower Boulevard, and I-283 will be closed.
A signed detour will be in place. Motorists should take eastbound Route 322 to the Pen-Har Interchange to Pen-Har Drive, turn right and proceed to Paxton Street, turn right on Paxton Street, then turn left onto the ramp to westbound Route 322 and follow the signs to northbound I-83.
Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018
