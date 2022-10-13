Liber8 Proxy Creates a cloud-based SMTP 100% Inbox with All in one Solutions for Email marketers
The Best Residential Proxy Provider Liber8Proxy.com Creates a cloud-based SMTP With new technology to send 100% Inbox bulk email for Email Marketing providers.
Liber8 Proxy has solved the biggest problem that was facing e-mail marketing companies, which is blocking the IP Address and the server itself. but Liber8 Solved it by using rotation IP and AntiDetect”SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liber8 Proxy is the 911.re Alternative, And The best proxy provider "According to the experts of Internet security".
— Internet security experts say
The fast-expanding startup residential and mobile proxy services has also gone beyond this and developed specialized undetectable anti-detection operating systems as well, as we said before.
Today, the Senior Software Manager announced that they have created a new system for e-mail services and other solutions for e-mail marketing companies.
The new system is All in One Solution for E-mail Marketing companies.
As the Security Expert Daisy Smith Says "The new system provided all solutions in one place, and not only that, but it also solved all the problems of e-mail marketing".
But What is the new Email Marketing System?
"According to Liber8 Proxy Developers" The System Features are:
1. Cloud-based SMTP .
2. Virtual Remote Server (VPS), With a modified operating system.
3. Auto Rotation Residential Proxy with built-in AntiDetect on the server.
4. A whitelist domain name for each SMTP .
5. Auto Exclude non-existent and unwanted emails.
6. The built-in rotation proxy and antidetect change the IP Address and the fingerprints, every hour.
7. Smart DNS Servers.
8. Can safely send 200,000 emails a Day without the possibility of being blocked.
9. Ensure that all of e-mails reach the Inbox, regardless of the type of e-mail service provider.
10. Support API, Key + user and password.
11. Users don't need to install anything on their devices because they can login through RDP.
12. All Tools Email Marketers need already installed on the Virtual Private Server.
13. Users simply log in to the VPS through Remote Desktop and use the SMTP and other tools.
14. Instructions to the customers.
Some Internet security experts say that Liber8 Proxy has solved the biggest problem that was facing e-mail marketing companies, which is blocking the IP Address and the server itself, but Liber8 Proxy, because it is the best proxy provider, has solved the problem by adding a new rotation residential proxy that is rotating every period in addition to the Anti-detection system that they announced last month.
Daisy Smith
Security News
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter