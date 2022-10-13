Jerrel Wolfe Takes Readers on an Emotional Ride With His Poem Collection
Author Jerrel Wolfe shares his book of poems over two decades in the making.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “An observant, sensitive, empathic poet.” These are the words by Barbara Bamberger Scott of Pacific Book Review describing author Jerrel Wolfe. A few remarkable achievements of Jerrel Wolfe were bagging the 2005 Editor's Choice Award from the International Library of Poetry, being recognized as the Poet Laureate of 2005 by poets.com, and most especially, he is considered the “Thomas Kinkade” of poetry. One can attest that Jerrel Wolfe is truly a master of poetry.
Jerrel Wolfe will touch readers in a special way by engaging with the basic elements of life; love, adventure, pain, despair, and a handful of experiences. A few of Jerrel’s poems narrate the life of an orphan who had no idea that he was not a legitimate son. With the orphan longing for answers about his identity, he urges his parents to tell the truth. The story arises, causing pain for both the child and his parents.
Readers are moved by this book. A review by an Amazon customer, Rosemary Stone- Surecks says “the book really helps you get in touch with your emotions. Perhaps you too will be inspired to examine your own feelings about your journey in this thing that we call life.”
Jerrel Wolfe’s “Poetic Perspectives” is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers.
