The Future of Luxury Real Estate Has Arrived at eXp Realty

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the fastest-growing real estate brokerage on the planet and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the launch of eXp Luxury , a forward-thinking luxury real estate program, which will leverage eXp Realty’s exclusive tools and innovative technology.



Luxury residential real estate will now benefit from eXp Realty's brand and agent-centric model, which incorporates bespoke marketing capabilities and assets. The program will include targeted advertising placement with SUCCESS® Magazine and premium brand partnerships. A global network of eXp Luxury agents will provide elevated service to clients anywhere in the world, at any time.

The program will also feature luxury certification courses and coaching, masterminds and events, and exclusive access to a council of experienced eXp Luxury agents. The council will offer advice and guidance for enhancing individual luxury brands and liaise with the leadership team in the continued evolution of the program.

“We are constantly collaborating with our agents to build new programs and services that enable them to deliver the best service to their clients,” said Michael Valdes, Chief Growth Officer. “Luxury is core to many of our top agents and we are proud to launch this new program to help them enhance production and strengthen their individual brands within the market, while elevating their customer service offerings.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand and Chile and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

