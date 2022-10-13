The Best of Jerrel Wolfe’s Poetry Collection
A book of poems by Jerrel Wolfe with over two decades in the making.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In life, there are instances wherein it’s impossible to express our emotions, feelings, and thoughts in words. Jerrel Wolfe, the “Thomas Kinkade” of poetry, has written a masterpiece full of poems that talk about what life may bring. His subjects include the basic elements of a normal life.
The author, Jerrel Wolfe was an associate member of the International Society of Poets. He was recognized as a Poet Laureate of 2005 by poets.com. He also bagged the 2005 Editor's Choice Award from the International Library of Poetry. With all his years of expertise in his poetic endeavors, "Poetic Perspectives" was made. Two decades worth of poems, two decades worth of experiences.
Riding a roller coaster through reading a book. That would be the feeling of the readers who opt to read this book. The author carefully expresses his artistic vision through his poems. The poems are about the highs, the lows, and everything in between in life. One will be caught off guard, leaving a smile or maybe, tears. With this book, readers are yet to experience love, adventure, travel, and life’s precious moments.
Dive into the beautiful world of poetry through this book. "Poetic Perspectives" by Jerrel Wolfe is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers. Grab a copy now and immerse in the world of poetry.
