HER HONOR MRS DEBORAH THOMAS-FELIX WRITES AN INVALUABLE BOOK ABOUT LABOR LAW AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
Author Deborah Thomas-Felix offers an insightful read about the industrial relations systems in her book Labour Law and Good Industrial RelationsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ancel G Roget, president general of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union, industrial stability requires good industrial relations practice and principles and refers to Labour Law and Good Industrial Relations as a book that could be of great value for maintaining both social and economic development in the US.
Published only in May this year, "Labour Law and Good Industrial Relations: Progressive Discipline and Maternity Protection in the Workplace" is Mrs. Deborah’s second labor book. A product of her concern for the field and the people it affects, she dedicates it to her sons, Makiri and Araya.
She covers seven chapters on different trends in industrial relations, such as progressive discipline in the workplace, warnings, suspension from work, summary dismissal, the right to be heard, the disciplinary process and the grievance procedure, and, most importantly, maternity protection at work.
For the maternity protection section, she provides a glossary of various legislations from different parts of the world, including Asia, Africa, America, Europe, and the Arab states.
Mrs. Deborah Thomas-Felix currently serves as the president of the Industrial Court of Trinidad and Tobago. Her first labor book, Labour Law in the Commonwealth Caribbean, the Practice of Good Industrial Relations in the 21st Century, was published in January last year.
As a woman in her field, Mrs. Deborah finds it necessary for people involved and interested in industrial relations to understand it better, hence, the "Labour Law and Good Industrial Relations" fruition. A practical and scholarly guide, the book is available on Amazon.
