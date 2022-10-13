Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev attended official reception hosted in honor of participants of CICA Summit in Astana

AZERBAIJAN, October 13 - 13 october 2022, 13:10

An official reception has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in honor of the heads of state and government attending the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held in Astana.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

