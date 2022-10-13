The Bone Heath and Osteoporosis Foundation is Named an Official Charity Partner of the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon

The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) was named an Official Charity Partner for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon, taking place on November 6, 2022.

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) was named an Official Charity Partner for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon, taking place on November 6, 2022. BHOF will be among the 500 official charity partners providing thousands of runners the opportunity to run in the world's most popular marathon.

In the U.S., more than 2 million broken bones are caused by osteoporosis annually. Studies show that half of all women over the age of 50 (and 1 in 4 men) will break a bone due to osteoporosis in their lifetime. BHOF's Be Bone Strong™ team will work to raise much-needed funds to help BHOF improve patient care, support those who have broken bones due to osteoporosis and educate the public about this chronic but preventable disease.

The Be Bone Strong™ team includes 12 runners. Barbara Hannah Grufferman, 65, is team captain. She is a BHOF Trustee, a nationally recognized advocate for positive living, award-winning author, and an avid marathoner. She will provide guidance and support for the team throughout their training. To date, Barbara has run 14 marathons, countless half-marathons, and other smaller races, all since turning 50. To learn more about Barbara and the rest of the team members visit https://www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org/about-us/building-awareness/tcs-new-york-city-marathon-2022.

"The TCS New York City Marathon serves as one of the world's largest fundraising platforms supporting hundreds of charities and philanthropic efforts," said Christine Burke, Senior VP of Strategic Partnerships, NYRR. "We are very proud to support the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation team and the incredible impact they have made to their communities as they raise important funds to benefit to promote strong bones for life."

The NYRR Official Charity Partner Program offers an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to raise funds to support their missions and services. Participating charities can offer guaranteed entry to runners who fundraise on their behalf.

Since its inception in 2006, the TCS New York City Marathon Official Charity Partner Program has raised more than $400 million for more than 1,000 worthy nonprofit organizations across the globe. Prior to the start of the official program, the New York City Marathon had served as an outlet for individual philanthropic runners since the 1980s.

###

About the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (formerly the National Osteoporosis Foundation)

Established in 1984, the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation is the nation's leading health organization dedicated to promoting strong bones for life, preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, and reducing human suffering through programs of awareness, education, advocacy, and research. For more information on the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, visit http://www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org

About New York Road Runners (NYRR)

NYRR's mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization. NYRR's commitment to New York City's five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR's premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world's top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit http://www.nyrr.org.

Media Contact

Carina May, Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, 703-740-1764, cmay@bonehealthandosteoporosis.org

Trina Singian, New York Road Runners, 646-457-8953, tsingian@nyrr.org

SOURCE Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation