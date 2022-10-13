Submit Release
Debut Author’s Coming-of-age/Travelogue Novel Joins the Frankfurter Buchmesse

I’ve got to find out who I am and where I really belong in life. And to do that, I’ve got to get out of here.”
— Tim Scott
FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Scott’s Driving Toward Destiny is a coming-of-age novel about Jack Higgins as he searches for meaning and direction on the roads of Europe. Tim’s book is set to appear as part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankfurt Trade Fair Grounds.

Fresh off college, Jack is now eligible for the Vietnam Draft. He is convinced that being drafted into the army would mean certain death. With the anxiety of the draft and the constant pressure from his parents to live his life the way they want him to, Jack flees to West Berlin, to find his way — his own way.

It was in Berlin that he bought his BMW motorcycle, the instrument of his journey and transformation. He finds pieces of himself on the roads of Hungary, Yugoslavia, and eventually Greece. From the perils of motorcycle riding to romantic entanglements, Jack learns to face his challenges and resolve his personal demons, all with the help of the open road.

Tim Scott was born in New York in 1948 and attended the University of Vermont (BA), Northeastern University (MA), and MIT Sloan School of Management (SM). This is his first novel. To know more about Tim, visit: https://www.drivingtowarddestiny.com/the-author/

Interested readers may purchase copies at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising

Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.

Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.

