DHEC Reopens Additional Shellfish Beds in Georgetown County at Official Sunrise on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

Oct. 12, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will reopen additional shellfish harvesting beds in Georgetown County on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

"Shellfish harvesting in Shellfish Management Area 04, which includes Murrells Inlet in Georgetown County, will reopen at official sunrise on Thursday, October 13,” said Mike Marshall, Manager of DHEC's Shellfish Sanitation Section. “Shellfish Management Area 11, which includes Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, and the Stono River in Charleston County, will remain closed until water quality data indicate that bacteria levels are once again suitable for the harvesting of shellfish.”

For more information on shellfish harvesting in your area, please visit scdhec.gov/shellfish or contact your local DHEC Environmental Affairs Office in Myrtle Beach, Charleston, or Beaufort.

