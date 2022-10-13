GOOOOAAAALLLL – NEWPORT CRAFT BREWING CO. & RADIANT PIG CRAFT BEER COMPANY RELEASE LIMITED RUN KOLSCH

Newport Craft Brewing and Radiant Pig to release “It’s Called Soccer” World Cup Kolsch

/EIN News/ -- Newport, Rhode Island, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWPORT, RI / NEW YORK, NY - October 13, 2022 – In celebration of the 2022 edition of the World Cup, Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. and Radiant Pig Beer Company are excited to announce their newest collaboration “It’s Called Soccer,” a limited run Kölsch. Brewed with Hallertau Blanc Hops, It’s Called Soccer is light-bodied with pleasant citrus and floral notes. With a can design inspired by the USMNT’s return to the international championship, It’s Called Soccer is a perfect, smooth beer to enjoy the matches.

“We wanted to make a beer that not only embraces the international spirit of the World Cup, but also to support the US Men’s National Team on its journey this November” said Newport Craft’s Head of Production, Scott Douglas. “The resulting beer is a light and crisp Kölsch labeled with the stars and stripes to let our boys know that we’ll be cheering them on in Qatar.”

As the world gathers to collectively celebrate its passion for football, let’s do it with It’s Called Soccer Kölsch and proudly show our support for team USA.

Newport Craft will release It’s Called Soccer beginning at the end of October through the conclusion of the tournament in mid-December. The limited run Kölsch can be found where Newport Craft and Radiant Pig are sold in the MA, NJ, NY and RI markets.

If you would like more information about the collaboration between Newport Craft Brewing Co. and Radiant Pig Beer Company, please contact Robert Pihl at rpihl@newportcraft.com, or visit Newport Craft’s website www.newportcraft.com. For more information on Radiant Pig Beer Company, please visit www.radiantpigbeers.com.

About Newport Craft Brewing Co.

Founded in 1999, Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island and distributes its portfolio of craft beers and spirits throughout the United States.

Since 2017, Newport Craft has solidified the Company’s spot as a leader on the New England craft brewing and distilling stage by introducing new products and product lines, upgrading and expanding its manufacturing facility, and pursuing strategic acquisitions. The Company currently brews beers of many styles, including its flagship creations Rhode Trip IPA and Save the Robots East Coast IPA, and experimental, limited run batches of various styles. Newport Craft, together with its affiliated brands, is the largest combined brewing and distilling company (“Brewstillery”) in Rhode Island by production.

As announced earlier this year, Newport Craft has engaged Parker Construction Company of East Providence, Rhode Island, to bring an estimated $17 million renovation and expansion project of its Newport, Rhode Island facility to life. The project will triple Newport Craft’s manufacturing footprint, create separate brewing and distilling production areas, open a new tasting room and provide private function event space. The expansion will maximize the Company’s output by increasing annual production to 100,000 BBL and facilitate the storage of 5,000 barrels of aging spirits. Newport Craft anticipates construction to be completed by the end of 2023.

Katelyn McSherry Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company 401-595-3873 kmcsherry@mwmwealth.com