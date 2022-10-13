Blood Plasma Market is poised to grow at USD 63.33 Million with CAGR of 10.60% by 2029, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Driver, Restraints and Revenue Insights

The increase in number of approval for blood plasma products across the globe acts as one of the major factor driving the growth of blood plasma market. The rise in clinical studies for evaluating safety and efficiency of a wide range of therapeutic drugs have a positive impact on the market.

Global Blood Plasma Market was valued at USD 25.84 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 63.33 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “Hospitals” accounts for the most prominent end user segment in the respective market owing to the increase in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. The market report curated by DBMR research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Plasma is known to possess more than 100 different proteins, such as fibrinogen, protease inhibitors, clotting factor, albumin and immunoglobulin. They play a crucial role in maintaining blood pressure, and exchanging the minerals, including potassium and sodium.

Plasma refers to a straw coloured clear liquid component of the blood that is protein salt solution. Red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets are the three types of blood cells that are suspended in the plasma. The blood plasma product has numerous advantages including the coagulation of blood, and defense, among others.

Furthermore, research and development activities to develop advanced plasma derived product extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, strategic manufacturing and distribution of plasma products will escalate the growth of blood plasma market.

Some of the major players operating in the blood plasma market are

The blood plasma market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to blood plasma market.

Allergan (Ireland)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

GALDERMA (Switzerland)

Evolus, Inc. (US)

Revance (US)

HUGEL, Inc. (South Korea)

Ipsen Pharma (France)

USWM, LLC. (US)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Merz Pharma (Germany)

Medytox (South Korea)

Smith+Nephew (US)

Sanofi (France)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

LGM Pharma. (US)

Lannett (US)

NorthStar Rx LLC (US)

Par Pharmaceutical (US)

Recent Development

The European Blood Alliance (EBA) joined hands with the European Commission, consisting of DG CNECT, DG DIGIT and DG SANTE in May’2020. The partnership aims at building and managing an EU-wide, open-access platform that gathers data on the COVID-19 convalescent plasma therapy.

Blood Plasma Market Dynamics:

Approval for Blood Plasma Products

The increase in number of approval for blood plasma products across the globe acts as one of the major factor driving the growth of blood plasma market. The rise in clinical studies for evaluating safety and efficiency of a wide range of therapeutic drugs have a positive impact on the market.

Prevalence of Blood Disorders

The rise in prevalence of blood and disorders, such as malignancies and leukemia and types of lymphoma, sickle-cell anemia and haemophilia, among others accelerate the market growth.

Increase In Mergers and Acquisitions

The increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions among manufacturers and research organizations to provide efficient medical care to patients and generate significant revenues by their sales options results in the expansion of the market.

Challenges: Blood Plasma Market

On the other hand, side effects caused due to use of blood plasma derivative such as dizziness, shortness in breath, allergic condition, dizziness and, fast heartbeats are expected to obstruct the market growth. The stringent regulatory policies for the approval are projected to challenge the blood plasma market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This blood plasma market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on blood plasma market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Segmentation: Blood Plasma Market

By Type

Hyperimmune Globulin

Albumin

Factor Viii

Factor Ix

Immunoglobulin

By Therapeutic Indication

Immunology

Oncology

Pulmonology

Rheumatology

Transplantation

By Application

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Immunodeficiency Diseases

Hemophilia

Von Willebrand's Disease (Vwd)

Regional Analysis/Insights

The blood plasma market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, mode of delivery, therapeutic indication, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the blood plasma market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America dominates the blood plasma market due to the rise in the inclination towards prophylaxis treatment within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the early diagnosis of the diseases in countries in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Blood Plasma Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Blood Plasma Market, By Type Global Blood Plasma Market, By Mode of Delivery Global Blood Plasma Market , By Therapeutic Indication Global Blood Plasma Market, By End-Users Global Blood Plasma Market, By Application Global Blood Plasma Market, By Region Global Blood Plasma Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

