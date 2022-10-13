Quantifind to Tackle Wildlife Trafficking With United for Wildlife

Quantifind is supporting the United for Wildlife fight against wildlife trafficking network by leveraging their risk signal intelligence.

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantifind, a leading private sector open-source decision intelligence provider, is bringing collaboration and ethical AI to the conservation discussion to implement real solutions.

It is lending its technology to the United for Wildlife (UfW) Taskforce, a global network of public and private partnerships that work to facilitate cooperation between the transport sector, finance sector, and law enforcement to prevent wildlife trafficking across the world.

Quantifind's risk-focused approach provides a way for UfW's network of conservationists, technologists, engineers, and change-makers to define wildlife trafficking for Quantifind's ethical AI solution. United for Wildlife partners are working with Quantifind to continue to expand the definition of Wildlife Trafficking in the Quantifind Risk Card library and leverage the Quantifind Graphyte platform for analysis of suspicious actors and counterparties.

Signal Sharing Through Collaborative Risk Card Standards

Risk Cards, as defined in a prior Quantifind post, can be vehicles to facilitate collaboration between domain experts, data scientists, and information consumers to create models that comprehensively identify signals and assess the relevance of those risks. These cards help "scale expertise" by operationally defining each risk and setting machine learning models up for measurable success and validation. Furthermore, the approach goes a long way towards establishing a transparent, responsible approach to AI by clearly documenting definitions of risk targeted by the model.

Taking the taxonomy and documentation another step further, integrating this risk schema with a comprehensive knowledge graph that fuses information from a large number of open source intelligence (OSINT) data sets, Quantifind hopes to help partners to map and disrupt wildlife trafficking networks across the globe.

Quantifind's Graphyte platform enables new opportunities for conservation investigations. Open source decision intelligence will result in faster investigation and prosecution of wildlife traffickers by enabling investigators, law enforcement, and private enterprises.

The Need for Decision Intelligence in Conservation

Quantifind's platform can take the risk definition of trafficking experts and enable it to be leveraged across the financial services and transportation industry, providing the global scale required to tackle the problem.

Although technology is increasingly used to investigate poaching and the illegal wildlife trade, the definition of the risks and the open-source data available are often not shared or investigated. This lack of information decisioning is a barrier to investigations at scale. As a global open source archive is leveraged in Graphyte, investigators can track for risk signals in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese and the languages supported by the Cyrillic and Chinese character sets.

Quantifind allows investigators, from a field-based conservation biologist to a Wall Street financial investigation unit, to get up-to-date insight from open-source intelligence. This will also allow members to collaborate with others across the globe, regardless of where they are located, on the definition of specific wildlife risks, including at-risk species and correlated products.

About Quantifind

Quantifind's Graphyte AI-powered financial crimes automation platform applies comprehensive data coverage, best-in-class risk assessment accuracy, and powerful investigation tools to deliver AML-KYC productivity gains of over 40%.

