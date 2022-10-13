CBP Officers Stop Alleged Human Smuggling Attempt at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Camino Real Bridge arrested a woman in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle one undocumented noncitizen adult woman through the Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

“Intercepting this smuggling attempt was made possible by the great teamwork of our officers. I am proud of the vigilance and dedication to duty displayed by the men and women of the Port of Eagle Pass,” said (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

On Oct. 9, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Camino Real Bridge encountered a female 42-year-old U.S. citizen accompanied by one adult female traveling from Mexico to the U.S. driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado. The female passenger claimed to be a U.S. citizen and presented a Texas driver license as proof of identity. During the examination, CBP officers discovered the driver license did not belong to the female passenger, she was not a U.S. citizen, and she did not possess valid entry documents.

The passenger was processed as an oral false claim to U.S. citizenship and driver was placed under arrest pending criminal proceedings.

