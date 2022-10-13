Submit Release
Revilla takes oath as new member of Senate Electoral Tribunal in its first meeting for the 19th Congress

PHILIPPINES, October 13 - Press Release
October 13, 2022

REVILLA TAKES OATH AS NEW MEMBER OF SENATE ELECTORAL TRIBUNAL IN ITS FIRST MEETING FOR THE 19TH CONGRESS

Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. took an oath as a new member of the Senate Electoral Tribunal (SET) during the organizational meeting of the constitutionally created body today at The Conrad Hotel, Pasay City. The solon is part of the nine-member tribunal composed of three justices from the Supreme Court and six senators.

The Senate Electoral Tribunal is an independent body created by the 1987 Constitution. As provided by Article VI, Section 17, the Senate shall have an electoral tribunal which shall be the sole judge of all contests relating to the election, returns, and qualifications of its members. "Isang karangalan na maging bahagi ng Senate Electoral Tribunal sapagkat napakahalaga ng ginagampanang tungkulin ng hukumang ito sa pagprotekta ng demokrasya at kapasyahan ng sambayanan", the veteran lawmaker said.

"Sa pamamagitan ng SET ay nareresolba ang mga protestang kinakaharap ng ating mga kasamahan sa Senado hinggil sa halalan upang matiyak ang pagpapairal ng katarungan sa pagluluklok sa sinumang tunay na itinalaga ng mga tao na bigyan ng mandato para maglingkod sa bayan", he added.

Sen. Revilla is joined by Associate Justice Marvin Leonen as Chairman of the SET, together with Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, Associate Justice Jean Paul Inting, Sen. Joel Villanueva, Sen. Manuel "Lito" Lapid, Sen. Robinhood Padilla, Sen. Raffy Tulfo, and Sen. Pia Cayetano as members.

