Oil & Gas Analytics Market Foreseen to Draw a Promising Growth by 2030

The growth of the oil & gas analytics market is expected to be aided by the construction of oil & gas factories and rise in demand for petroleum products.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Oil & Gas Analytics Market by Service, Deployment Mode, Application and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.” The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Oil & Gas Analytics market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

The oil & gas industry’s new technologies generate a massive amount of operational and financial data. The employment of diverse analytical engines aids in the conversion of ever-increasing amounts of data into profitable insights. In the oil & gas industry, enhanced business intelligence and analytics tools contribute to more efficient and productive operations. As a result, there is a growing trend in the oil & gas analytics industry, with many oil businesses converting their traditional processes into an analytical performance-driven strategy. To meet the industry’s issues, oil & gas businesses have quickly shifted their focus to modern information and communication technologies (ICT).

The employment of analytic tools is useful in the oil & gas business for collecting real-time data at a lower cost and improving production efficiency. The growth of the oil & gas analytics market is expected to be aided by the construction of oil & gas factories and rise in demand for petroleum products. Strict government safety regulations for oil & gas operations help the business thrive. The oil & gas market is driven by increased oil & gas exploration and production operations. Oil & gas analytics aid in the extraction of unconventional fuels. To come up with optimal extraction methods, companies are investing heavily in research and development, as well as the adoption of oil & gas analytics software. Unconventional fuel production is thus likely to boost the global oil & gas analytics market in the near future. However, poor data quality and resistance to data integration is expected to stymie the growth of the oil & gas analytics market.

Market Trends:

• Hitachi, Ltd. and Microsoft Corp. established a multiyear strategic agreement in June 2020 to drive the digital transformation of the manufacturing and logistics industries in Southeast Asia, North America, and Japan.

• Capgemini announced in July 2020 that it has been chosen as the Financial Services Compensation Scheme’s key technology partner (FSCS). Capgemini is expected to employ FSCS to foster innovation through the use of digital, cloud, and application technologies under the new five-year deal.

• Nesh, a firm located in the U.S., is developing an AI-powered chatbot for the whole oil & gas value chain. Nesh, the startup’s virtual assistant, gathers data from a variety of sources and uses natural language processing to answer industry-related questions (NLP). Nesh helps oilfield operators to solve a wide range of difficulties. In addition, the chatbot gives pertinent insights and discovers fresh knowledge from the data, allowing on-site operators to make quick and informed judgments.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading oil & gas analytics market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2029. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global oil & gas analytics market. The report forecast also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.

The report covers a brief overview of the market coupled with a SWOT analysis of the key market players and their financial analysis, business overview, and portfolio analysis of services. The report includes the latest industry developments including joint ventures, expansion, product launches. This study helps stakeholders understand the long-term profitability of the market.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Top 10 leading companies in the global Oil & Gas Analytics market is analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile. The key players operating in the global Oil & Gas Analytics industry include IBM Analytics, Accenture, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Northwest Analytics, Inc, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, LLC SAS Institute Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Key Benefits

• The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Oil & Gas Analytics market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2030 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

• Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

• The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

• The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Oil & Gas Analytics industry.