Chimezie Amanambu, MD, Delivers a Message for Those at Risk of Atrial Fibrillation

Chimezie C Amanambu, MD

Amidst an increasing year-over-year trend in Atrial Fibrillation incidents, Dr. Chimezie Amanambu discusses some important facts to know during an incident

Atrial Fibrillation (A. Fib) is a common abnormal heart rhythm that becomes more common as we get older and with certain medical conditions such as hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and heart disease. These are some facts that you may want to know:

• It is a rapid and disorganized rhythm where the top chamber of the heart (atrium) beats faster than but uncoordinated with the bottom part of the heart (ventricles). This produces uncoordinated ejection of blood from the atria to the ventricles such that blood pools in the atria and the ejection of blood from the ventricles to the rest of the body is reduced.

• The symptoms of Atrial Fibrillation vary a lot. Some people do not feel anything while others feel the actual rapid and irregular heartbeat.

• It is often difficult to pinpoint the actual time of onset or the event that precipitated the A. fib.

• The dangers of Atrial Fibrillation are: (1) It puts the patient at a high risk of stroke because the pooling of blood in the atrial produces blood clots. (2) The rapid heart rate could also lead to heart failure in the long run by making the ventricle work too hard. (3) It could make other heart conditions worse because of the reduced blood flow from the ventricles.

• Diagnosis is made by an electrocardiogram (EKG). Sometimes a longer period of monitoring (24-48 hours) with a Holter monitor may be needed.

• The risk of stroke is not uniform. The risk of getting a stroke from A. fib increases with age, presence of other medical conditions, presence of heart disease or previous stroke. Special scoring tools are used to calculate the risk of developing a stroke and medications such as “blood thinners” are given to those at high risk of developing strokes.

• The treatment modalities are centered around: (1)Rate Control where medications are given to control the ventricles so that they can better pump out blood. (2) Anticoagulation where “blood thinners” are given to high-risk patients to prevent strokes. (3) Cardioversion where medication or electrical shock is used to bring the rhythm back to normal sinus rhythm.

Heart-healthy living such as good nutrition, rest, reduction of stress, and moderate exercise may reduce the occurrence of this heart condition. If you are dealing with heart problems, obesity, hypertension, diabetes or lung problems, visit your internal medicine specialists here in Akron, Ohio.