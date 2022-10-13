Apply now for Edward R. Madigan and Clinton Lake youth wingshooting clinics and pheasant hunts

Page Content

​SPRINGFIELD – Young hunters between the ages of 10 and 17 can apply now for youth wingshooting clinics and youth pheasant hunts scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 at Edward R. Madigan State Fish and Wildlife Area in Lincoln and Saturday, Oct. 29 at Clinton Lake State Recreation Area in DeWitt.

Registrants will participate in a wingshooting clinic during the morning. Wingshooting instrutors certified by the National Sporting Clays Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will lead the clinic. Young hunters will practice safe shotgun handling and operation while advancing their wingshooting skills. The youth pheasant hunt will take place during the afternoon. Participants must have successfully completed an approved hunter safety course and have a valid hunting license.

Permits are available through IDNR's controlled pheasant hunting online reservation system. Applicants should review the Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt Information and the Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt Regulations prior to applying at https://dnr2.illinois.gov/controlledhunt/.

Once the information has been reviewed, hunters may apply for their preferred area and date at https://dnr2.illinois.gov/PheasantHunt/ApplyYFCFS.aspx. An information packet will be mailed separately following successful application for a permit.

Co-sponsors assist the IDNR and Edward R. Madigan and Clinton Lake staff with the wingshooting clinics and pheasant hunts. They provide funding for the clay targets, target and field shot shells, and lunch for participants. Throught the assistance of some of their members, co-sponsors also provide bird dogs, bird dog handlers, and hunting guides. At Edward R. Madigan, the 2022 co-sponsors are Logan County Chapter of Pheasants Forever and the Logan County Chapter of the Quail and Upland Game Alliance. At Clinton Lake, the co-sponsor is DeWitt County Chapter of Pheasants Forever.

Clinic participants will be required to observe all guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health at the time of the event regarding face coverings