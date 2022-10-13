Secretary Blinken’s Travel to California, October 16-17

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, joined by Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nate Fick and Assistant Secretary for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui, will travel to the San Francisco Bay Area October 16-17 to highlight the key role for technology diplomacy in advancing U.S. economic and national security.

At Stanford University, Secretary Blinken and Condoleezza Rice, the 66th Secretary of State, will engage in a conversation on the evolution and importance of technology, diplomacy, and national security. Secretary Blinken will also meet students to discuss the value of public service and STEM careers at the State Department.

While at Stanford, Secretary Blinken will also visit the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory to learn about the world-class research being conducted at the Lab, which is helping to drive technological advancements that are key to U.S. interests. He will also highlight U.S. leadership in international science and technology.

Finally, Secretary Blinken will visit Applied Materials, a U.S. company that is a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing equipment. He will tour the company’s Maydan Technology Center, an R&D lab producing innovations critical to the supply chain for advanced chips.