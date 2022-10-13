Phase two of Ranchester Bridge moving along, snow removal plans in place

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor Joint Venture, Reiman Corp. and High Country Construction are a month into phase two of the reconstruction of the Ranchester Bridge.

Traffic was switched to the new eastbound lane of the bridge after Labor Day weekend.

Paving is being completed from the I-90/US14 Interchange to Main Street as crews work to complete the second half of the bridge structure. Once structural supporting components are in place, steel girders will be installed and the bridge deck will be prepared for paving. Sidewalks and curb/gutter construction throughout the project will also continue in the coming weeks and months.

Work will continue as weather and temperatures allow throughout the winter. Paving of the westbound bridge deck is scheduled for late March, weather permitting, with an anticipated project completion of late spring 2023.

Single lane traffic has been in place for over a month and is being controlled by timed signals at either end of the project area. Motorists are experiencing about a three minute wait at the red light, with a sixty second green light that allows traffic to traverse the bridge. There is a thirty second delay in the signal turning from red to green in order to allow motorist on the back end of the queue to exit the single lane prior to the light turning green

With winter approaching, many have asked what the snow removal plan will be for the bridge. Sheridan’s WYDOT Area Maintenance Supervisor, Dustin Hockett and his crew have discussed how snow removal will be completed and have made the necessary snow removal plan modifications for the winter season.

“Depending on the type and kind of snow, operators will make the necessary adjustments for removal. Because of the 14 foot width restriction on the bridge, it will be a tight squeeze and snow will likely have to be pushed to either end of the bridge and then over to the shoulder from there,” says Hockett. He adds that at times it may be necessary to close the bridge for a few minutes to allow for plows to clear snow obstructing the approaches.

WYDOT will make clearing the bridge a priority this winter, and asks the public for patience and understanding.

Emergency Services will likely not use the bridge in the event of an emergency and will utilize alternate routes when needed.

WYDOT would like to thank the traveling public for their patience, cooperation and understanding during this challenging project.

-30-