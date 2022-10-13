West Des Moines man charged with securities fraud

DES MOINES – Alan Steven Kessler, age 68, of West Des Moines was recently charged with one count of Theft in the First Degree Against an Older Individual (Class B Felony), one count of Ongoing Criminal Conduct (Class B Felony), and one count of Securities Fraud (Class C Felony) following an investigation by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and the Iowa Insurance Division’s Securities Bureau.

The charges against Kessler stem from an investigation which began in April of 2022. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Dallas County Attorney’s Office, Kessler allegedly had an ongoing scheme to steal from and defraud an elderly individual.

“This case is working its way through the legal system, but it’s possible that there may be more victims out there,” Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said. “I encourage anyone that may have been defrauded by Mr. Kessler to come forward and contact our offices immediately.”

“This is one of the first charges filed under Iowa’s new criminal elder abuse law, which went into effect July 1,” Miller said. “We’ve been advocating for the legislation for years to address abuses like these.”

Miller encouraged Iowans to report other alleged instances of fraud by Kessler to the Consumer Protection Division at consumer@ag.iowa.gov or 888-777-4590.

On October 2, 2022, Kessler was arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail. Kessler posted a $25,000 bond and was released.

No additional information will be provided at this time.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Photo Courtesy of Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.