Microfluidic Devices Market Worth $158.1 billion, Globally, by 2028 at 22.4% CAGR and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Microfluidic Devices Market Size

Microfluidic devices market generated $21.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $158.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per research conducted by Allied Market Research, the global microfluidic devices market generated $21.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $158.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top segments, major investment pockets, regional scenarios, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Microfluidic Devices Market by Product (Microfluidic-based Devices, Microfluidic Components), by Application (In-vitro Diagnostics, Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research and Manufacturing, Therapeutics), by End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

What are the key trends in the microfluidic devices market market report?

The key trends in the microfluidic devices market market are by an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases; increase in geriatric population and advancements in microfluidic devices.

Impact of Covid-19 on Microfluidic Devices Market-

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the microfluidics device market, owing to the implementation of lockdown in many countries and disruptions in supply chain.

However, the pandemic had a positive impact on the infectious disease diagnostic market as microfluidic devices have been used for the diagnosis of infectious diseases during the pandemic.

The market is anticipated to grow even more in the post-pandemic.

Based on application, the in-vitro diagnostics segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global microfluidic devices market, and would rule the roost through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period. The study also encompasses the segments such as pharmaceutical & life science research and manufacturing and therapeutics.

Some of the Top Players in the Global Market Are:

Leading players of the global microfluidic devices market analyzed in the research include Lonza Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Biorad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Fluidigm Corporation, Dolomite Microfluidics, bioMérieux SA, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, SMC Corporation, Idex Corporation, Fortive Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Nanostring and Nortis Inc.

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Important Questions Being Answered by the Market Report

What is the Microfluidic Devices Market size and growth?

What are the prominent and latest trends impacting the market?

Which regions will observe growth on new occasions?

Which players are adopting a functioning and planned framework to obtain customer loyalty?

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest.

